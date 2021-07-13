System of fighting pandemic developed in Russia proved its efficacy, Kremlin thinks

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The system used for fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection developed in Russia has proved its efficacy and performance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

He noted that "the system itself of working on counteracting the coronavirus is organized differently in different countries." "The system we have developed in our country has proved its efficiency, its performance ability," the Kremlin representative said.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant touch regarding the coronavirus situation with relevant specialists, including Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova as well as with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. "Yet in general, everyone, who participates in the operations of the federal crisis center, routinely discusses different scenarios with the president," the spokesman said.

In his opinion, it is difficult to compare the system of fighting the coronavirus infection in Russia with other countries. "Every country is operating the way it sees fit," he pointed out. "Yet I reiterate that all the scenarios are being considered and analyzed in terms of their possible consequences," the spokesman added.

The Kremlin representative noted that the society "is aware of all the scenarios, there is nothing classified here." "Don’t we have very active discussions that in order to get hired in some spheres of the economy inoculation is mandatory? Don’t we have discussions on whether the unvaccinated can stay at hotels in the Krasnodar Region? [Such a discussion] is underway, there is nothing hidden here," he concluded.