Russian Health Ministry ready to discuss vaccination certificates recognition with EU

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Health received the letter from the EU on mutual recognition of electronic vaccination certificates and is ready to discuss it, Health minister Aide Alexey Kuznetsov said Thursday.

"We have received the letter. We are ready to meet and discuss," he said.

Earlier, EU envoy Markus Ederer stated that he contacted the Russian Ministry of Health with a proposal to discuss the option of mutual recognition of COVID certificates, which also contain vaccination information.