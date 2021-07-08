EU offers Russia to discuss mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, says envoy

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The EU has addressed the Russian Health Ministry with an offer to discuss the possibility of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said during a press conference.

He noted that the EU had introduced digital certificates that allow its citizens to travel freely within the union, and there is a law that envisages the recognition of other similar documents. "In that spirit, we have approached the Russian Ministry of Health and proposed discussing whether Russia would be interested in such a process," he said.

Ederer explained that the European digital certificate includes vaccination data, information about PCR tests, and previous recovery from COVID-19. He noted that mutual recognition of vaccine certificates would simplify traveling for Russian citizens.