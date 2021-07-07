Covid situation ‘rather serious’ in almost all regions of Russia — expert

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation is rather serious in almost all regions of Russia, says Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor).

"Currently, the situation is rather serious in almost all regions of the Russian Federation," he said.

Gorelov explained that his conclusions are based on the coronavirus spread index, which is currently above 1.

"It would be desirable to have it at about 0.7 during the summer period, but, unfortunately, it remains above 1," he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 184.2 million people have contracted the disease, and over 4 million people have died of it. According to official statistics, 5,658,672 cases have been registered in Russia, with 5,101,852 recoveries and 139,316 deaths.