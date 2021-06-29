Health minister cites Moscow, Moscow Region and Chechnya among leaders in vaccination

MOSCOW, June 29./TASS/. Moscow, the Moscow Region, Chechnya as well as the Belgorod and Tyumen regions are the leaders in getting the vaccination against coronavirus across Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Since June 16, we have been seeing a sizable increase in the pace of the vaccination. I want to specifically mention Bashkortostan, the Moscow Region and Moscow. The Chechen Republic, the Moscow Region, the Belgorod Region, Moscow, the Tyumen Region and some others are the leading regions," Murashko told a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Tuesday.

As of June 28, the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus grew to 23 million people in Russia, reports said.

About 181.5 mln coronavirus cases and about 3.9 mln fatalities have been reported across the world since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 5,493,557 coronavirus cases, 4,984,037 recoveries and 134,545 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.