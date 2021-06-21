Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rises to 1.27

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate has risen to 1.27 on Monday according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data. In Moscow, this figure has reached 1.34.

The spread rate equals 1 or is higher than 1 in all Russian regions with the highest amount of recorded coronavirus cases. In the Rostov Region, it equals 1.04, in St. Petersburg, Voronezh and Irkutsk Regions - 1.11, in the Krasnoyarsk Region - 1.12, in the Sverdlovsk Region - 1.13, and in the Samara Region it reaches 1.15.

In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the spread rate rose to 1.24, the highest figure since May 2020. In the Moscow Region, it has reached 1.35, the highest figure since March.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now, this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.