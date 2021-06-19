Putin calls for focusing on efforts to reverse negative trend in demography

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian authorities must focus on efforts aimed at reversing the complex situation in demography, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the United Russia party’s congress on Saturday.

"The situation in the demographic sphere is complex. At some point, we got out of a similar situation, resolved a number of issues. However, due to a number of objective reasons, we are now facing a demographic pitfall," he stated.

According to the head of state, in order to reverse the negative trends, the authorities need to focus on this goal, making efforts "to develop the economy and regions, the social sphere, healthcare, education and strengthen traditional values."

""A prosperous, strong family with children is the future of Russia," he added.

Putin noted that support for families with children was one of the most important priorities for the authorities. "We are consistently taking a series of targeted measures here," he stressed.