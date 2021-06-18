Over 10% of Moscow residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The share of recorded COVID-19 cases in Moscow has surpassed 10% of its population on Friday, TASS calculated based on the data provided by the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, since the start of the pandemic, 1,269,145 COVID-19 cases were documented in Moscow. Meanwhile, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service estimates the Moscow population at 12,636,312 people.

However, the Moscow government thinks that a lot more Moscow residents had COVID-19. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, over 60% of Moscow residents either recovered from COVID-19 or were vaccinated against it.

On Wednesday, he stated that over 1.8 mln citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 (over 14% of the population).

According to the crisis center, 1,110,399 patients have recovered in Moscow, which amounts to 87.5%. Currently, 137,470 patients are undergoing treatment against COVID-19 in the Russian capital, which amounts to 10.8% of all recorded cases. This is the highest figure for Moscow since January 19.