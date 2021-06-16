Coronavirus situation in Moscow is dramatic, says mayor

MOSCOW, June 16./TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin sees as dramatic the coronavirus situation in Moscow.

"The situation with coronavirus continues to develop dramatically," the mayor blogged. "Over 12,000 people are in hospitals with different degrees of severity (of the illness). As to the incidence rate, we are already at the level of last year’s peaks," Sobyanin wrote.

The mayor also mentioned that "more than 1.8 million people in Moscow have been inoculated against coronavirus since the start of the vaccination campaign."

He noted that the coronavirus situation in the Russian capital "continued to develop dramatically". "More than 12,000 people with varying severity of the illness are currently in hospitals. In terms of morbidity, Moscow is already at the level of last year’s peaks," the mayor noted.

"<…> There is protection [from the disease — TASS], this is vaccination. There is also full accessibility to one of the best and most reliable vaccines, which has passed the largest and most successful international trials in the history of the country. More than 1.8 million Moscow residents have been vaccinated with it so far," Sobyanin wrote.

He stressed that the authorities must do their utmost to conduct a mass vaccination campaign as soon as possible and stop the disease, preventing thousands of deaths. "I urge you to react with understanding and support this very difficult but necessary and responsible decision," the mayor pointed out.

Moscow reported 5,782 daily COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,778 people were taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, another 3,381 coronavirus patients recovered, with recoveries rising to 1,102,979. Seventy-five patients died. All of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.