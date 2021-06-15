Sputnik V is more effective against Indian strain of COVID than other vaccines — RDIF

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine is more effective against the Indian strain of the coronavirus than any other vaccine that published results on that strain, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement on the vaccine's Twitter account.

"Sputnik V is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far — the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal," according to the statement.

In late April, Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, said that Sputnik V produces enough antibodies to battle the Indian strain of the coronavirus.

Russia was the world’s first to register an anti-coronavirus vaccine on August 11, 2020. It also applied for registration of this drug in the EU, as well as with the World Health Organization.

The Sputnik V is now registered in about 60 countries with a total population of more than 1.5 billion people. More than 30 countries have begun mass vaccination with Sputnik V.

In early February, The Lancet, a world-acclaimed medical journal, published the results of the third phase of Sputnik V’s clinical tests. The jab has proved to be among the world’s safest and most efficient. Thus, its efficacy is estimated at 91.6%.

On March 4, the EU regulator reported that the rolling review of the Russian vaccine had begun.