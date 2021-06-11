Putin honors Gamaleya Center’s staff for developing Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted state awards to staff members of the Gamaleya Center, the developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the president’s decree published on the Russian government’s website containing legal information on Friday.

"Boris Naroditsky, Deputy Director for Research at the Ivanovsky Research Institute of Virology of Moscow's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is granted the Order of Honor for his active participation in the creation and production of a vaccine against the coronavirus," the document reads.

More than 30 of the center’s staff members were decorated with medals of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland", Second Class.

Sputnik V vaccine developers Alexander Gintsburg, Denis Logunov and Sergei Borisevich were earlier awarded with the 2020 State Prize for scientific research achievements.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. According to data published by the Lancet journal, the vaccine’s effectiveness stands at 91.6%.