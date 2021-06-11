Moscow authorities to step up efforts to ensure compliance with anti-COVID-19 rules

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities will step up efforts to ensure compliance with anti-coronavirus regulations during the upcoming holiday weekend, Head of Moscow’s Department of Trade and Services Alexei Nemeryuk told reporters on Friday.

"I would like to remind everyone once again that the mayor’s decree, which introduces rather serious regulations and restrictions for the activities of consumer businesses, concert halls and theaters in terms of visitor capacity, social distancing and mask wearing, remains in effect. We are in for a three-day public holiday weekend and, as it has been announced earlier, the number of inspections will be increased," Nemeryuk pointed out.

He added that more than 2,000 inspections had been carried out in Moscow in the previous 24 hours and numerous violations had been recorded. According to the official, a number of businesses may be closed by court order.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on June 9 that the city’s coronavirus situation was still difficult but there was no need to impose a lockdown. Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova, in turn, noted that the rise in infections in Moscow stemmed from people’s disregard for measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Head of Moscow’s Main Control Directorate Yevgeny Danchikov announced plans to step up efforts to ensure mask-wearing in eateries, shopping malls and nightclubs due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation.