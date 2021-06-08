Sputnik Light jab primarily designed for young people, key health official says

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines against the coronavirus infection may be used for revaccination even of those individuals who were initially immunized with these jabs, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service told journalists on Tuesday.

Earlier, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev at a plenary session at the State Duma said that those inoculated with Sputnik V may need to be revaccinated with a different jab at some point. However, he specified that research into this is still underway. He also noted that the vaccination with Sputnik Light is primarily designated for young people, in particular, for students.

"The Sputnik Light vaccine is indicated for use in individuals aged 18 to 60. It has successfully passed efficacy trials in this age group. For older individuals, the Sputnik V vaccine is used which is permitted for use in all adults. Both shots, Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, may be effectively used for revaccination, including for those citizens who initially were inoculated with them," the agency noted.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V which in August 2020 became the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection worldwide. This is a vector vaccine based on a human adenovirus used to transport genetic information of the novel coronavirus. This vaccine was registered in Russia on May 6. According to the latest data, the efficacy of Sputnik V reaches 97.6%. This is the highest indicator of any vaccine worldwide.