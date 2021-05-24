Over 25 mln people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Russia, says expert

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Some 25 million people in Russia have been inoculated against Covid-19, with more than ten million of them having received both shots of the vaccine, Vasily Akimkin, director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Monday.
"More than ten million people have received both shots of the vaccine. Overall, the number of vaccinated people exceeds 25 million," he said.
According to Akimkin, Russia is currently at a stage of the stabilization of the coronavirus situation. In terms of incidence per 100,000 people, Russia is the world’s 72nd and 60th in terms of mortality per 100,000 of the population.
Mass vaccination of people older than 18 kicked off in Russia on January 18. People can choose any of the three domestically developed vaccines, namely Sputnik V, Epivaccorona, and CoviVac.