Over 25 mln people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Russia, says expert

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Some 25 million people in Russia have been inoculated against Covid-19, with more than ten million of them having received both shots of the vaccine, Vasily Akimkin, director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Monday.

"More than ten million people have received both shots of the vaccine. Overall, the number of vaccinated people exceeds 25 million," he said.