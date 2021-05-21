Manizha at Eurovision, Kazan’s albino kangaroo, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Manizha at Eurovision, roboartist in UK and Kazan’s albino kangaroo
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Debris fly as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20© REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (right) and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (center) tour a damaged apartment during their visit to the site of a building hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip last week amid the escalating flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, Petah Tikva, May 20© Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images
A local resident looks at flames engulfing residential buildings in Schinos, Greece. Strong wind and heat caused the wildfire to spread rapidly and several settlements were evacuated, May 19© REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
A man is detained by the police, accused of theft by demonstrators, during a protest demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise and against a constitutional referendum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 18© AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn
Employees of the traditional Hotel Sacher celebrate the reopening in front of the hotel on the first day after a lockdown in Vienna, May 19© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, Reykjavik, May 19© Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP
Singer Manizha representing Russia performs during the dress rehearsal for the first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, Rotterdam, May 17© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Head of the Moscow City Transport and Road Infrastructure Department Maxim Liksutov and Moscow Transport Museum Director Oksana Bondarenko visit an exhibition on the history of the AZLK automobile factory titled "The Moskvich Dream" and opening at the Soviet Transport pavilion of the VDNKh Exhibition Centre, Moscow, May 18© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
The world's first roboartist Ai-Da in front of her self-portrait at the Design Museum in London. Ai-Da's works will be on display until August 29, 2021, May 18© Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Albino baby kangaroo named Alisa in an enclosure at the Regina zoo at the Petrovsky residential complex in Kazan. The baby was born to a Bennett's tree-kangaroo couple, Kazan, May 20© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Cyclists on a white road, during the eleventh stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Perugia to Montalcino, May 19© Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
