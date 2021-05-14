Russia offered coronavirus vaccine to all UN partners, says PM

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia, the first country to develop a coronavirus vaccine, offered its inoculation to all partners in the United Nations, the G20 and other associations, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Moscow on Friday.

According to Prime Minister Mishustin, the pandemic reaffirmed "the high importance of jointly coordinated actions of all UN member states."

He reiterated that Russia was the first to create and register a coronavirus vaccine.

"We have offered it to all our partners in the UN, the G20, BRICS and the SCO. We sought to set up constructive cooperation in order to ensure mass vaccination," Mishustin stressed.

To date, Russia has registered four coronavirus vaccines: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.