Moscow records over 2,200 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 18. / TASS /. Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,252 over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 1,063,773 since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center announced on Sunday.

In relative terms, the Russian capital’s COVID-19 incidence rose by 0.21%. A day earlier, 2,822 coronavirus cases were recorded, a new high since January 28.

In the past 24 hours, some 53 people died from coronavirus in Moscow, while the total death toll reached 17,639, according to the crisis center.

Some 1,237 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, while the total number of recoveries hit 971,557. Currently, as many as 74,577 people are receiving medical treatment in Russia’s capital.