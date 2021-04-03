After testing positive for COVID-19 Argentine president stresses importance of vaccines

BUENOS AIRES, April 3. /TASS/. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, is convinced that he would have felt much worse if he had not been vaccinated, he told the Infobae news website.

"The vaccine works. It must be administered. If I had not had the vaccine, I would have felt very bad now," said Fernandez, who received the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in January.

Fernandez said he had no symptoms.

"The blood test and the [blood] oxygen saturation level showed good results, so Federico (Federico Saavedra, the president’s personal physician - TASS) told me that I could walk and cycle in a mask," Fernandez said.

Early on Saturday, the Argentine leader wrote on Twitter that he had taken an antigen test after having a headache and slight fever. The test was positive. The president has taken two more tests to confirm the diagnosis and identify the virus’ strain.