Russia’s weekly COVID-19 cases hit record low since September

MOSCOW, March 28. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 62,963 in seven days, a record low since September 2020, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

Russia registered about 5% fewer coronavirus cases than the previous week when some 66,261 people were infected.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, which is still the center of the pandemic, the case tally remained unchanged: on March 15-21, some 11,069 people were infected, while on March 22-28 - the figure was 11,088.

This week fewer people recovered compared with the previous week - 69,733 versus 74, 266. Furthermore, the share of recoveries surged from 91.3% to 91.6%.

The number of the so-called active cases (patients who are currently receiving treatment) dropped to 282,964 by the end of this week.

From March 22 to March 28, Russia’s crisis center registered 2,710 deaths from COVID-19 (compared to 2,940 a week earlier). It was the lowest weekly COVID-19 death toll since mid-November last year. However, the relative mortality rate rose from 2.13% to 2.16%, approaching the global average.