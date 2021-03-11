Guinea can become center of Ebola outbreak by summer if nothing changes - Russian official

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Guinea can come to be a cluster of the Ebola virus outbreak by summer unless the situation there changes cardinally, Russia’s consumer watchdog head Anna Popova told TASS.

"It is a hotspot for us there because our forecasts show that unless the situation changes dramatically <…> we can get an epicenter of the Ebola fever outbreak. Now everything necessary is being done, our colleagues are working there to avert that," she said.

According to Popova, a specialized counter-epidemiological brigade of the watchdog has been working there since August 2014. "We are proud of our laboratory which managed to go through all the challenges and want to say that it has never stopped working throughout this period and it works autonomously," the official stressed.

Popova added that Guinea is also facing the spread of COVID-19 on top of the Ebola virus, but the situation "is not that scary.".