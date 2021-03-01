Moscow records over 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since February 12

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 2,097 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The city’s daily number of cases exceeded 2,000 for the first time since February 12. The total number of cases has reached 980,573.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.21%. A total of 1,737 cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 42 to 15,097 in the past day and recoveries rose by 1,541 to 899,239.

There are currently 66,237 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.