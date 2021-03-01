Russia documents 11,571 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 11,571. The total number of infections has reached 4,257,650, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase in new infections amounts to 0.27%.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Tuva (0.04%) and the Magadan Region (0.05%).

Some 943 new cases over the past 24 hours have been detected in St. Petersburg, 629 - in the Moscow Region, 386 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 293 - in the Voronezh Region and 286 - in the Rostov Region.

In all, currently 348,121 patients continue treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 11,277 to 3,823,074 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,320 coronavirus recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 433 in the Moscow Region, 423 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 305 in the Rostov Region and 298 in the Voronezh Region.

Fatalities

In the past 24 hours, 333 died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 379 one day earlier; this has become the lowest figure since November 16, 2020, according to the anti-crisis center.

The total death toll stands now at 86,455. The disease’s provisional lethality remains at 2.03%.