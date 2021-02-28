Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 11,359

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus case tally rose by 11,359 in the past day to 4,246,079, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms the growth rate reached 0.27%. The lowest growth rates were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.04%) and the Magadan Region (0.06%).

Moscow confirmed 1,737 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 939 daily COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 617 in the Moscow Region, 387 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 295 in the Voronezh Region and 284 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 348,160 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 12,391 in the past day, reaching a total of 3,811,797. According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries climbed to 89.8% of those infected.

As many as 1,819 patients recovered in Moscow in the past day. Some 1,228 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 525 in the Moscow Region, 437 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 312 in the Voronezh Region and 304 in the Rostov Region.

Some 379 patients died from coronavirus in Russia over the past day versus 439 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 86,122. The average mortality rate rose to 2.03%, according to its data.

Moscow confirmed 48 COVID-19 deaths in the past day. Some 38 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, 30 in the Moscow Region, 16 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 14 in the Krasnoyarsk and Perm Regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,737 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 978,476. According to the crisis center, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 0.18%. A day earlier, some 1,825 cases were recorded in Moscow.

Over the past day, as many as 48 patients died from COVID-19 in the Russian capital, while the total death toll hit 15,055.

Some 1,819 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals. The total number of recoveries reached 897,698. Currently, 65,723 people are receiving treatment in Moscow.

Russia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 395,640 in February, according to TASS estimates based on the country’s anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data. This figure is almost 42.8% less than in January, and 54.2% less than in December 2020, when Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate was the highest since the start of the pandemic. In November 2020, the crisis center reported 677,538 coronavirus cases, in October - 441,830, while in September alone, the number of infected was fewer than in February 2021 and hit 180,967.