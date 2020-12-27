Poland enters three-week nationwide lockdown

WARSAW, December 28. /TASS/. Following the Christmas holidays, Poland enter a three-week nationwide quarantine. Starting on Monday, the republic will live under almost total lockdown for three weeks.

In early November, the government of Poland imposed partial quarantine: cultural venues, sports centers are closed, while citizens are urged to stay home and work remotely. A mask regime is imposed across the country, while bars and cafes serve only to-go. People are banned from gathering in groups of over five people.

Between December 28 and January 17, besides the existing restrictions, Poland will shut down hotels, ski resorts and all stores, apart from groceries, pharmacies and general stores. This decision was made in order to avoid mass gathering of people amid the two-week school holidays that begin on January 4.

According to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski such measures are necessary in order to avoid the third wave of the epidemic, which may feature daily case growth of 40,000 or even 60,000 people in worst case scenario. According to the Minister, Polish healthcare system will not be able to cope with such incidence.