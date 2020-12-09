Moscow confirms over 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Moscow registered 5,145 new coronavirus cases and 1,656 hospitalizations in the past day; since the start of the pandemic the city’s case tally has reached 665,218, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
"The capital has confirmed 5,145 new cases of coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 1,656 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. There are 451 people placed on artificial lung ventilators in Moscow," the crisis center stated.
The center reported that 9.5% of new COVID-19 patients are children, 42.5% - those aged 18 to 45, 32.9% - aged 46 to 65, 10.6 % - aged 66 to 79 and 4.5% - aged over 80. All patients and those who have come into contact with them are under medical supervision. Currently, 148,498 are undergoing treatment in the Russian capital.
A day earlier, Moscow confirmed 5,232 new infections. According to the crisis center, the uptick made 0.8%.
In the past day, some 5,746 patients were discharged in Moscow. Fatalities totaled 75.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 507,149 have recovered and 9,571 others have died.
The crisis center recalled that Moscow residents over 65 and those with chronic conditions must stay home, along with middle- and high-school students and university students who study online. Mask use and social distancing in public places is obligatory.