Moscow confirms over 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Moscow registered 5,145 new coronavirus cases and 1,656 hospitalizations in the past day; since the start of the pandemic the city’s case tally has reached 665,218, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

"The capital has confirmed 5,145 new cases of coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 1,656 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. There are 451 people placed on artificial lung ventilators in Moscow," the crisis center stated.

The center reported that 9.5% of new COVID-19 patients are children, 42.5% - those aged 18 to 45, 32.9% - aged 46 to 65, 10.6 % - aged 66 to 79 and 4.5% - aged over 80. All patients and those who have come into contact with them are under medical supervision. Currently, 148,498 are undergoing treatment in the Russian capital.