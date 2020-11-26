All Russian children evacuated from Syria recently handed over to relatives

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. All Russian children repatriated from Syria on November 13 have been handed over to their relatives, the press service of Russian children’s rights commissioner, Anna Kuznetsova, reported on Thursday.

"The first group of children was discharged [from hospital] last Friday. Other children needed to stay in hospital under medical supervision for a longer time. Today doctors let two remaining children go home and they have already met with their relatives," the press service cited Kuznetsova as saying.

Children have come back to six Russian regions - Dagestan, Ingushetia, the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Chechen Republic.

The commissioner noted that the effort on returning Russian children back home was ongoing. "Now documents for nearly 90 underage Russian citizens are ready," Kuznetsova said.

On November 13, 31 Russian children were repatriated from Syria onboard a Russian plane.

The effort to locate and bring back underage Russians from Iraq and Syria was launched in the summer of 2017. Russian children are being repatriated from zones of armed conflicts under the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A special commission was set up under the Russian children’s rights commissioner’s office in 2017. According to the office, over 220 children have returned to Russia since December 2018.