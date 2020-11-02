St. Petersburg documents over 900 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. St. Petersburg has documented over 900 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed.

Meanwhile, the Voronezh Region has registered over 300 cases of COVID-19 for the first time.

St. Petersburg has confirmed 923 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday compared to 896 the day before, and the Voronezh Region has documented 301 cases compared to 299 the day before.