St. Petersburg documents over 900 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. St. Petersburg has documented over 900 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed.
Meanwhile, the Voronezh Region has registered over 300 cases of COVID-19 for the first time.
St. Petersburg has confirmed 923 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday compared to 896 the day before, and the Voronezh Region has documented 301 cases compared to 299 the day before.
The increase rate in St. Petersburg has reached 1.19%. In the past 24 hours, 449 people have recovered and one has died. In total, 63,195 cases of the virus have been documented in St. Petersburg since the start of the pandemic, 39,436 people have recovered, 3,873 have died. Currently, 19,886 people are undergoing treatment.
In the Voronezh Region, the daily increase rate reaches 1.06%. In the past 24 hours, 376 people have recovered. In total, there are 25,671 cases of the disease in the region, 23,062 people have recovered, 332 have died. Currently, there are 2,277 active cases.