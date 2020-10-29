Favipiravir permanently registered in Russia for COVID-19 treatment

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Favipiravir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, has received permanent registration in Russia, Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko said on Thursday.

"Following a sped-up procedure, we have greenlit circulation of prevention drugs (vaccines), antiviral therapy drugs - Favipiravir, Remdesivir, and a drug used to mitigate a cytokine storm - Levilimab," he said, adding that Favipiravir has received a permanent registration certificate.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare informed that Russia had registered three drugs based on Favipiravir: Avifavir, Areplivir and Coronavir. The watchdog has not received any complaints of non-specific motor disorders during the use of the drugs.