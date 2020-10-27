Putin agrees truth about WWII must be protected by law

NOVO OGARYOVO, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea to reinforce legal measures that prohibit equaling actions and goals of the USSR to hose of Nazi Germany.

This issue was raised by Yelena Yampolskaya, chairwoman of the Duma committee on culture during the meeting of Presidential Council on culture and art Tuesday.

"I agree with your proposals. We must do it, but carefully, of course," the head of state said.

He noted that some countries have criminal penalties for denial of genocide of Armenians.

"It’s only fitting for us to engage corresponding mechanisms to protect the truth about our very recent past," the President underscored.

In her speech, Yampolskaya quoted several foreign books published in Russia, which draw parallels between Soviet and Nazi soldiers and complained that these books are popular among the youth. In this regard, the Duma committee head proposed to tighten the legislation and introduce a law that prohibits public equaling of goals and actions of the Soviet authorities, command and servicemen to their Nazi counterparts during the World War II. According to the parliamentarian, the freedom of historic discussion in Russia must be preserved, but defiling the memory of the ancestors must not be allowed.