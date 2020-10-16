Number of new COVID-19 cases in Moscow grows by 29.4% in one week

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The number of new cases of the coronavirus infection in Moscow for the first time this fall has surpassed the 5,000 mark and increased by 29.4% in one week, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

"5,049 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the capital, for the first time this autumn this value surpassed the 5,000 mark. The number of new COVID-19 cases over the past week was 29.4% more than the week before. 1,140 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized over the past 24 hours. In all, over the past week 16.8% more patients were hospitalized than the week before, 318 people are on artificial lung ventilators at Moscow hospitals," the crisis center said.