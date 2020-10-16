WHO names Remdesivir among medicines not efficient against coronavirus

GENEVA, October 16. /TASS/. Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon produce little or no result in COVID-19 treatment, the World Health Organization said in a statement on Friday.

"In just six months, the world’s largest randomized control trial on COVID-19 therapeutics has generated conclusive evidence on the effectiveness of repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19," the global organization said. "Interim results from the Solidarity Therapeutics Trial, coordinated by the World Health Organization, indicate that remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients."

The study, which spans more than 30 countries, looked at the effects of these treatments on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation, and duration of hospital stay in hospitalized patients.

Earlier, US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences said its medicine named Remdesivir helped to reduce the period of recovery for coronavirus patients to four days.

Some countries, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel and the United Kingdom, cleared the use of Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The drug had been initially developed for treatment of the hepatitis C and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection. It was studied for treatment of Ebola, but failed to prove its efficacy. Remdesivir was used in US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus treatment.