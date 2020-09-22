Putin offers to supply Russian COVID-19 vaccine to UN employees for free

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. During his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to supply Russian COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik-V" to UN employees free of charge.

"A dangerous virus can affect anyone. The coronavirus has struck the staff of the United Nations, its headquarters and regional structures just like everyone else. Russia is ready to provide the UN with all the necessary qualified assistance; in particular, we are offering to provide our vaccine, free of charge, for the voluntary vaccination of the staff of the UN and its offices. We have received requests from our UN colleagues in this respect, and we will respond to those," the Russian leader said.