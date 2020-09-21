Warhol's exhibition at New Tretyakov Gallery insured for millions of dollars

MOSCOW, September 21. / TASS /. The exhibition "I, Andy Warhol" which is slated to open at the exhibition hall of the Union of Artists of Russia at the New Tretyakov Gallery on September 25, is insured for tens of millions of dollars, the exhibition producer Alexander Nachkebia told TASS on Monday.

"Tens of millions of dollars," he said, answering a question about the amount of insurance.

The curator of the exhibition is Gianni Mercurio, a specialist in American art, who previously was in charge of exhibitions by Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, George Segal and Roy Lichtenstein. Nachkebia said that, unfortunately, the curator, due to the restrictions associated with the pandemic, could not come to Moscow. He recorded a video message that will be shown at the opening of the exhibition.

"Everything that we see here now, everything that hangs here, was first implemented in a digital format, and then approved by the curator and the owners of the works. Actually some owners want the works to hang in a certain way. Accordingly, the curator keeps track of all this. We approved it with him and, in accordance with the curatorial plan, we hung and prepared all this," Nachkebia said.

About the exhibition

The exhibition "I, Andy Warhol" will open on September 25 in the exhibition hall of the Union of Artists of Russia at the New Tretyakov Gallery and will run until January 10. Due to the current restrictions on visiting museums and public events in the capital, visitors will be allowed in at regular intervals: every half an hour daily from 10:00 to 21:00, except Monday.

The exhibition will feature about 200 works by the pioneer of pop art, including the complete portfolios of Marilyn, Campbell's Soup Cans and Mao. The Double Self-Portrait, Skull, Electric chair, Vesuvius and portraits of Lenin will also be on show. The exhibition will include a cinema hall, where visitors will be able to watch Warhol's video works and documentaries about the artist. A separate exhibition hall will be devoted to Warhol's collaboration with music labels (The Rolling Stones, The Velvet Underground and more).

The exposition will also feature the reconstructed Factory, Warhol's art studio in New York, which has been active since 1962. The exhibition has been organized by the autonomous non-profit organization Arts Square, promoting the development of culture and art, in cooperation with the Russian Union of Artists.