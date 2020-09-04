Russia ready to share experience of developing COVID-19 vaccine with BRICS — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share the experience of fighting coronavirus, including developing a vaccine, with its BRICS partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Let me remind you that the first Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, was registered recently. Russian scientists developed drugs against the coronavirus infection. We are ready to share this experience with other countries, including our BRICS friends," the minister said in his opening remarks at a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers held via a video conference.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology received a registration certificate from the Russian Ministry of Health, becoming the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine. More information on the Sputnik V vaccine and other details are available at sputnikvaccine.com.