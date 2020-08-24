No cholinesterase inhibitors found in Navalny’s blood in Omsk clinic, says expert

OMSK/MOSCOW, August 24./TASS/. Cholinesterase inhibitors, that Berlin’s Charite hospital has reported to have found in blood of Alexei Navalny, were not identified when he was examined in Omsk, chief toxicologist of the Omsk Region and the Siberian Federal District, Alexander Sabayev, told journalists on Monday.

"When Alexei Navalny was admitted to the in-patient clinic, he was examined for a wide range of narcotic, synthetic substances, psychedelic drugs and medical substances, including cholinesterase inhibitors. The result was negative," said Sabayev, who is also chief of the acute poisoning unit at the Omsk emergency care hospital where Navalny was treated before being airlifted to Germany.

"Besides, he did not have a clinical picture, specific for poisoning with substances from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. As it was already said earlier, we are ready to share with our German colleagues samples of Alexei Navalny’s biomaterial for their comprehensive study," the expert said.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt ill in mid-flight. Navalny was rushed to hospital in a coma, and was connected to a ventilator.

On Saturday, he was airlifted to Berlin’s Charite hospital for medical treatment. The clinic issued a statement on Navalny’s condition on Monday.

"Clinical findings indicate poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors," the hospital said in its statement.

"The specific substance involved remains unknown," it added. "Alexei Navalny’s prognosis remains unclear; the possibility of long-term effects, particularly those affecting the nervous system, cannot be excluded," it stressed. The patient "is now being treated with the antidote atropine," the clinic specified.