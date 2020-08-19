Russia conducts over 33 mln COVID-19 tests, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian specialists have carried out more than 33 mln tests for the novel coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Wednesday.

"More than 33.2 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported. Over the past day 248,000 tests were carried out.

According to the watchdog, some 222,601 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection.

To date, 932,493 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 742,628 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,872 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.