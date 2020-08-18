Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Ten more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,680, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Ten coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,687.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported more than 253,700 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 199,100 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

To date, 932,493 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 742,628 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,872 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.