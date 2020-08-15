{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Moscow reports 11 deaths due to coronavirus over past day

In total, 4,656 people with coronavirus have died in the capital

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 11 per day, the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with the spread of coronavirus reported on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 11 patients died, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia, and had positive test result for coronavirus infection," the headquarters said.

In total, 4,656 people with coronavirus have died in the capital.

As of August 15, almost 251,700 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Moscow, in total, about 196,100 patients recovered in the capital.

Blogger Putilo, ex-Belarus presidential contender Tsepkalo put on wanted list in Russia
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs specified that both of them have been put on the international wanted list by the Belarusian authorities
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
EU moves to impose individual sanctions against Belarus
It is still not clear whether incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko will be blacklisted
Read more
Baltic countries, Poland ready to broker settlement in Belarus
According to the press service of Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda the leaders of the four countries adopted a special declaration on the issue
Read more
Ukraine’s ex-president supports more widespread use of Russian language in Donbass
Read more
Attempts to find ‘Russian connection’ to unrest in Belarus groundless — diplomat
Russia observes attempts of foreign interference in Belarus' affairs aimed at splitting the society, the spokeswoman said
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide up 9.3% this week
A total of 1.8 million new cases were registered worldwide in the past seven days
Read more
Russian Navy warship wraps up visit to Algeria
This has been the ship’s first visit to a foreign port since the beginning of its deployment and several more business calls at ports of some other Mediterranean states are planned, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russian Navy upgraded missile frigate takes to sea for trials
The frigate is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet by the end of this year
Read more
Moscow residents will be able to choose out of a few coronavirus vaccines — mayor
The problem is that there will be a deficit in vaccines in the coming months, the mayor warned
Read more
Lukashenko says he plans to contact Putin to discuss situation in Belarus
"Because there is a threat not only to Belarus", said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy urges Security Council to avoid confrontation on Iranian issue
"Russia is ready to work constructively with all parties interested in taking the situation back from the dangerous brink," Nebenzya said
Read more
Data on Russian COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials to be published in the coming days
The health minister assured that clinical trials would continue
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52M combat helicopter makes debut flight
The vehicle incorporates the best technical solutions earlier tested on helicopters, the Industry and Trade Ministry said
Read more
Riot police officers lower shields during protest in Minsk
Read more
Doctors and teachers will be first to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine, health minister says
Read more
Tu-160M2, Tu-22M3M bombers to get communications suite from latest Su-57 fighter
The system is characterized by high reliability, speedy information transmission, a small weight and energy efficiency, according to Ruselectronics Group
Read more
Provocateurs blend into the crowd during Minsk protests, says journalist
They insult crack police officers and then run back, according to the earlier detained Russian journalist
Read more
Why move from Moscow to Siberia. Tarkovsky’s Arctic Museum
Russia’s well-known writer and documentary filmmaker, the nephew of famous filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, fell in love with the taiga and the Yenisei River to the extent of moving there, having founded in the northern Krasnoyarsk Region a museum, where visitors may learn how locals live
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets by year-end
The Russian defense minister earlier said that the ministry had signed a contract on 76 Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets
Read more
Russia begins production of COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V
Read more
Authorities start releasing people detained in Belarusian protests
Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said earlier that he had ordered to release all those detained
Read more
Aeroflot resumes flights to Geneva from August 15
Flights will be operated under a reduced program - one flight per week on Saturdays
Read more
Lukashenko: protests orchestrated from abroad, criminals involved
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry invites Trump to look at Putin’s initiative on Iran
Trump told reporters on Friday he was not yet informed about Putin’s initiative
Read more
Russia to set up continuous assembly line for Su-57 fifth-generation fighters
The plans are to deliver 76 Su-57 aircraft platforms to the Defense Ministry by 2028, according to official data
Read more
Russian radars track 35 foreign spy planes and 11 drones over week
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper
Read more
Volunteers taking part in third stage of Russian COVID-19 trials won’t be hospitalized
Volunteers would donate blood for testing on the first day of the trials
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko confident situation in Belarus will be resolved soon - Kremlin
The phone call was held on the initiative of Belarus
Read more
Belarus interior minister takes responsibility for injuries of passers-by in protests
At the same time, Yuri Karayev specifically highlighted that "there are truly peaceful people" and there are "those who masquerading as peaceful population"
Read more
Combat trainer crashes in southern Russia, pilots eject to safety
The plane went down in a remote area, causing no destruction on the ground, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Security Council rejects US resolution to extend arms embargo on Iran
Only two countries voted in favor of the resolution
Read more
Putin says there is no place for blackmail and diktat in Persian Gulf
The Russian president blasted the accusations against Iran voiced within the UNSC as groundless
Read more
Venezuela ready to test Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Russian Health Minister informed that the vaccine had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials
Read more
Russian defense firm develops new 9x19mm compact pistol
A new Poloz self-loading compact pistol is based on the latest 9x21mm Udav army handgun
Read more
Russians may get full access to COVID-19 vaccine in about 12 months
Head of the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg informed that the vaccine would first be supplied to 10-15 regions of the country, however, he did not specify where
Read more
MiG-31 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Perm
The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed with its tail landing gear wheel broken
Read more
Vietnam to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
According to the acting health minister, Vietnam plans to order from 50 to 150 million doses of the vaccine
Read more
Thousands of tractor plant workers head to downtown Minsk after PM’s refusal to talk
They demand resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and new elections, a TASS onsite correspondent reported
Read more
Income of Russian top officials in 2019
The income, expenses and property declarations became available online on Friday
Read more
Belarus’ National Salvation Front announces collection of documents for Lukashenko’s trial
The oppositionists plan to bring the case to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, according to the organization’s Telegram channel
Read more
Press review: Russia's plans for coronavirus vaccine and why Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 12
Read more
Russia is first to register COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, Putin says
Putin says one of his daughters tested COVID-19 vaccine on herself
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Barents Sea
The flights of US spy planes near Russian borders have become more frequent lately with a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft being intercepted on August 12
Read more
Press review: Belarus sanctions may hit Moscow and Europe chooses LNG over Russian gas
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 14
Read more
Russia, Switzerland resume air travel
The first flight from Moscow to Geneva is scheduled to take off at 15:60 Moscow time on Saturday
Read more
Tikhanovskaya initiates creation of coordination council to transfer power in Belarus
The opposition leader called on the international community for aid
Read more
Belarus protests death toll may be higher than official numbers — UN expert
There is unconfirmed data that there are at least five casualties overall on top of those missing, the UN special rapporteur told TASS
Read more
Belarusian president denies rumors he is abroad
Lukashenko was speaking at a meeting on the work of the construction industry
Read more
EU contacts US on sanctions against Nord Stream 2
Only three EU states did not join the demarche, according to the German newspaper Die Welt
Read more