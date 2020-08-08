Moscow, Moscow Region account for one-third of crimes committed by migrants in Russia

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Migrants committed about 18,000 crimes in Russia in the first half of this year, which is almost 4% less compared to the same period last year. One-third of them were committed in Moscow and the Moscow region, the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office said in a report on the crime situation in January-June 2020.

"The number of crimes committed by migrants (17,977) dropped by 3.8% from January to June 2020. Moscow and the Moscow Region account for one-third of crimes committed by migrants - 3,312 and 2,758 [respectively]," the report said.