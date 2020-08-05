Another 1,329 COVID-19 recoveries recorded in Moscow in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The number of recoveries in Moscow after treatment for the coronavirus infection has increased by 1,329 over the past 24 hours to reach 184,969, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. Over the past day another 1,329 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 184,969," she said.

According to the deputy mayor, doctors conduct special tests after treatment to confirm the absence of the disease. She reiterated that upon discharge, all patients who need to remain under observation receive appropriate recommendations. Moscow residents, who have recovered, have been asked to donate their plasma.

People aged 18 to 55 can become blood plasma donors, provided they do not have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, and Hepatitis B and C. They may also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated for the infection at home.

"If you have recovered from the coronavirus infection and want to donate blood plasma or become a social volunteer, call the hotline number 8 (495) 870-45-16 which works daily from 9:00 to 19:00," she added.