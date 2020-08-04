Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Eleven more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,500, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Eleven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,521.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported more than 244,000 confirmed coronavirus cases More than 183,600 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

According to the latest statistics, over 18.3 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 693,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 861,423 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 661,471 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 14,351 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.