COVID-19 claims 25 lives in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection claimed another 25 lives in Moscow on Friday, the anti-virus task force said on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 25 patients diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus infection have died," the task force said. Moscow’s overall death toll from the pandemic is up to 3,929.

Moscow’s COVID-19 situation has been the most complicated in Russia all along. Now it has shown signs of improvement. A total of 223,530 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the city so far, including 659 over the past day. By now, 154,839 have recovered. The daily rate of recoveries (1,591) outnumbered the newly-identified infections again. The largest number of those discharged from hospitals in Moscow (8,033) was on May 26. A massive campaign for voluntary tests for antibodies to the coronavirus infection is in progress in the city.