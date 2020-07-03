This week in photos: tiger selfie, Taiwan parliament strife, and dining on Charles Bridge

Visitors taking selfies with a tiger in Leningrad Zoo, lawmakers fighting in Taiwan’s parliament, and residents dining at a 500-metre-long table on Charles Bridge are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko planting a blue spruce tree during a ceremony to unveil the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier near the village of Khoroshevo, Tver region, June 30. A construction project was funded by donations. The war memorial commemorates Soviet soldiers killed in the Battles of Rzhev in World War II© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
People visiting Leningrad Zoo, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 29© Peter Kovalev/TASS
An inmate voting at a polling station at No 1 Pre-trial Detention Centre during the 2020 Russian constitutional referendum, Ryazan, Russia, July 1. According to the Russian Central Election Commission, the changes were supported by 77,92% of the voters at polling stations, while 21.27% opposed them after 100% of voting protocols were processed© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party scuffling with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29© REUTERS/Ann Wang
US President Donald Trump swinging a wooden baseball bat during "Spirit of America Showcase" event in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, US, July 2© REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Examining board member Taras Belousov, acting dean of the Acting Department, is pictured behind a screen during entrance auditions for the Acting Department of the Russian University of Theatre Arts (GITIS), Moscow, Russia, July 1© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating his blood samples for plasma extraction to help critically ill patients, at the Red Cross office in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 30© EPA-EFE/FULLY HANDOKO
Britain's Prince Charles looking at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, Britain, July 1© Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Diners sitting at a gigantic table measuring 515 meters in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, June 30. The massive dinner party came after an easing of the restrictions imposed in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Pool frogs sitting on the head of a water buffalo in the nature reserve 'Gwattmoesli' in Gwatt, Switzerland, June 28© EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
Construction of the Crazy Horse Memorial near Custer, South Dakota, USA, July 2. Crazy Horse was a Native American war leader© Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Rossiya brig sailing in the Gulf of Finland during the 2020 Scarlet Sails Festival for high school graduates, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 27. The event was held online amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic© Peter Kovalev/TASS
