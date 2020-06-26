67 Russian regions to reopen for domestic tourists on July 1 — agency

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s 67 regions are ready to reopen for tourists on July 1, Zarina Doguzova, the head of Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency (Rosturizm), told reporters on Friday.

"Next week, on July 1, we will be launching tourism in 67 regions of the Russian Federation," she said adding that the restrictions obstructing holiday travel for Russians would be gradually lifted throughout the next week.

"We proceed from that fact that over the first week of July, the holiday season starts in the overwhelming majority of our country’s regions," she added.

Earlier, Doguzona said that the summer tourist season could start in most Russian regions on July 1, while hotels, health resorts and other accommodation facilities would reopen in 40 Russian regions this week. Russia’s river cruises will open on June 28.

