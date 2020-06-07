Key Buyers Event opening video to be watched by 400 participants in online content market

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. More than 400 international participants in the Key Buyers Event: Digital Edition, Russia’s first virtual content market, will be able to see the event’s opening video where Russian popular actress Anya Chipovskaya will appear as an AI guide, Roskino’s press service told TASS on Sunday.

The event, organized by Roskino with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Moscow City Government, will open on June 8. It will be held on an online platform developed by St. Petersburg-based SPB TV.

“Actress Anya Chipovskaya, the ambassador of Russia’s first virtual content market, stars in the event’s opening video. The video will be seen by 400 international participants of the event, including buyers, commissioners and producers from 55 countries,” the press service said.

“Anya will appear as an AI guide, explaining how to use the platform, arrange meetings, find information, and avoid any difficulties that may arise while attending the online event. The video was created by film, music and commercials director Dilia Alshina and producer Alexey Kiselev (Kisa Communications),” it said, adding that the event will furnish foreign producers with an opportunity to meet some of Russia’s top actors.

“One of our major goals is to present rising national talents globally and encourage their international success. This is a key factor for the projects to travel and reach wider audiences, reinventing Russian film industry for the world. We are thrilled to have Anya on board for this year Key Buyers Event. This is a good start”, Evgenia Markova, Roskino CEO, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Anya Chipovskaya noted that the international audience wants to see new faces and some Russian actors have already achieved success on foreign markets. “But unfortunately, there are not as many as we would like,” she said. “Nonetheless, Russian films are competing at more and more international festivals, and Netflix has started buying our series, which is a sign of our film industry’s potential and its readiness to participate in international projects.”