{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Key Buyers Event opening video to be watched by 400 participants in online content market

The event, organized by Roskino with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Moscow City Government, will open on June 8. It will be held on an online platform developed by St. Petersburg-based SPB TV
' ROSKINO/YouTube'

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. More than 400 international participants in the Key Buyers Event: Digital Edition, Russia’s first virtual content market, will be able to see the event’s opening video where Russian popular actress Anya Chipovskaya will appear as an AI guide, Roskino’s press service told TASS on Sunday.

The event, organized by Roskino with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Moscow City Government, will open on June 8. It will be held on an online platform developed by St. Petersburg-based SPB TV.

“Actress Anya Chipovskaya, the ambassador of Russia’s first virtual content market, stars in the event’s opening video. The video will be seen by 400 international participants of the event, including buyers, commissioners and producers from 55 countries,” the press service said.

“Anya will appear as an AI guide, explaining how to use the platform, arrange meetings, find information, and avoid any difficulties that may arise while attending the online event. The video was created by film, music and commercials director Dilia Alshina and producer Alexey Kiselev (Kisa Communications),” it said, adding that the event will furnish foreign producers with an opportunity to meet some of Russia’s top actors.

“One of our major goals is to present rising national talents globally and encourage their international success. This is a key factor for the projects to travel and reach wider audiences, reinventing Russian film industry for the world. We are thrilled to have Anya on board for this year Key Buyers Event. This is a good start”, Evgenia Markova, Roskino CEO, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Anya Chipovskaya noted that the international audience wants to see new faces and some Russian actors have already achieved success on foreign markets. “But unfortunately, there are not as many as we would like,” she said. “Nonetheless, Russian films are competing at more and more international festivals, and Netflix has started buying our series, which is a sign of our film industry’s potential and its readiness to participate in international projects.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 136,000 in past day
The number of fatalities increased by 4,586
Read more
Russian embassy points to US Department of State that US was not invited to Syria
"The real question here: What are the grounds for the USA to occupy several swaths of this sovereign country?" the Russian embassy said
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
Moscow vows tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsion in response to Czech Republic
Prague has deliberately delivered a blow on the Russian-Czech cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Moscow will lift most COVID-19 restrictions by July 1, mayor says
Sergei Sobyanin added that a schedule for lifting the restrictions may be published on June 8
Read more
Coronavirus infects human brain through smell receptors
Since almost the very beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, the scientists know that the SARS-CoV-2 infects not only the lungs, but can also penetrate certain bodies in other organs
Read more
UN human rights experts say protests in US are reaction to systemic racism
The statement was signed by 66 United Nations experts
Read more
Johns Hopkins University deletes coronavirus data on Brazil from its website
Currently, the data on Brazil is not available and an interactive map offers only statistics for individual states, which, however, are not reflected in the general list
Read more
Russia to lose money from astronauts’ delivery to ISS after Crew Dragon launch - expert
Availability of the manned spacecraft with the US has certain upsides for Russia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics named after Tsiolkovsky Igor Marinin said
Read more
Russia sets up basic missile attack early warning satellite grouping
The system will continuously monitor US territory for possible ballistic missile launches
Read more
US stands ready to help Russia in oil spill cleanup in Norilsk - Pompeo
Despite disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia to mitigate this environmental disaster and offer our technical expertise, US Secretary of State said
Read more
Russia to respond adequately to expulsion of two diplomats from Czech Republic
It was "dishonest and inappropriate" of the Czech side to make such an unfriendly step, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Read more
Iranian report leak reveals lack of confidentiality in IAEA — Russian envoy
The report was intended for states members of the IAEA Board of Governors
Read more
Crew Dragon with two NASA astronauts docks to ISS
The spacecraft began approaching the ISS about two hours
Read more
Germany, EU should mull response to US measures on Nord Stream 2, says Bundestag official
According to Klaus Ernst, US actions tamper with the sovereignty of Germany and the EU
Read more
Russia thankful to US for offer to assist in Norilsk oil spill cleanup - diplomat
It is another goodwill gesture that proves that Moscow and Washington can work for the good and can demonstrate this cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Conor McGregor announces retirement from fighting
This is not the first time McGregor has announced his retirement
Read more
Russia turns to UN over diplomatic property dispute with US
According to Kuzmin, no response from the United States has come so far
Read more
Moscow hospital uses hyperbaric oxygenation to treat COVID-19 patients
The therapy aims to avoid artificial lung ventilation, according the hospital director
Read more
Press review: Kremlin clarifies use of nukes and Why Trump invited Russia to G7 summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 3
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Brazilian president threatens to quit World Health Organization
"We don’t want people from the outside to tell us what our healthcare must do," he said
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
No demand in Czech Republic for worsening relations with Russia - Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the relations between two countries are being impaired deliberately by a certain part of the Czech elite
Read more
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships hold air defense drills
During the drills, the pilots were tasked with conducting reconnaissance, detecting a group of ships at sea and practicing notional missile and bomb strikes against the targets, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Moscow certain NATO will share information about flights over Russia with US - ambassador
According to Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov, the situation around the treaty is a matter of serious concern, as another agreement forming the architecture of strategic stability is being dismantled
Read more
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July
The list of countries will be drawn up jointly by the Federal Air Transport Agency and the consumer rights watchdog
Read more
NATO may stage provocations ahead of Victory Day parade - Russian diplomat
The Victory Day parade, which was initially scheduled for May 9, had to be postponed due to the pandemic and will be held on June 24
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 467,000 - crisis center
The daily growth reached 2% like the day earlier
Read more
Bill expanding sanctions against Nord Stream 2 presented to US Senate
In particular, US sanctions related to Nord Stream 2 apply to vessels engaged in all pipe laying activities
Read more
‘Total nonsense’: Russian ambassador slams allegations Moscow aiding rioters in US unrest
According to Anatoly Antonov, the anti-Russian sentiment is not a novelty in the US
Read more
Expelled Russian diplomats to leave Prague on June 7
It was found a way for them to travel to Moscow
Read more
Minsk is coordinating further presence of Russian military facilities in Belarus
The current agreements providing for the operation of two Russian centers expire on June 7, 2021, according to official information
Read more
PM highlights rising global interest in Russian language
Mikhail Mishustin noted that "Russian is one of the richest languages in the world, it is the language of a great culture, diplomacy, international and inter-ethnic communication"
Read more
‘Poison plot’ against Prague politicians was pure fabrication, admits Czech PM
According to the Czech prime minister, the bogus story was spread by one of the Russian diplomatic mission staffers as part of the internal strife
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 458,000
The daily coronavirus growth rate remains at 2%
Read more
Russia beefs up forces to fortify defense of Western boundary
In early June, high level of military activity of the US and its NATO allies was reported near Russian borders
Read more
More radical steps towards lifting coronavirus lockdowns expected in Moscow next week
As many as 1,855 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow during the past day
Read more
UK scrambles its fighter jets in Lithuania to intercept Russian planes above Baltic Sea
UK Typhoons intercepted a Russian Il-20 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and two Russian Su-27 Flanker B fighter jets
Read more
China holds Russia’s comments on Hong Kong in high regard — Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman decried the attempts to use the UN Security Council as the platform for discussion of the Hong Kong situation as nothing else but settling scores between the US and China
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet tracking French guided missile frigate Aquitaine in Barents Sea
Russia’s National Defense Control Center announced in early May that the Northern Fleet’s forces started tracking the US destroyers Donald Cook, Porter and Roosevelt that had entered the Barents Sea
Read more
Almost half Ukrainians believe Ukraine is collapsing, says poll
Residents of western Ukraine tend to be more positive in their views, while those residing in the east and the south of the country are more downbeat, as per the survey
Read more
Organizers of Formula 1 race in Russia’s Sochi say ready to host two Grands Prix this year
Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported earlier that the racing track in in the Russian resort city of Sochi was viewed as a possible candidate for hosting two races this year
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat highlights need to restore military contacts with NATO
At the same time Alexander Grushko noted that NATO failed to give a meaningful response to Russia’s initiatives aimed at improving the military security situation in Europe
Read more
Germany under colossal pressure from US over energy policy towards Russia - diplomat
Earlier a group of US senators submitted a bill that would expand the U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be implemented despite obstacles created by US - ambassador
Earlier a group of US senators submitted a bill that would expand the U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Read more