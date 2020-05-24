Berlin ready to receive coronavirus patients from Moscow - mayor

BERLIN, May 25. /TASS/. Berlin is ready to receive coronavirus patients from Moscow, its twin city, Berlin’s Mayor Michael Muller said in an interview with Der Tagesspiegel that was publiched on Sunday.

"Along with Charite (a Berlin-based clinic - TASS) we made an offer to Italy [to provide treatment to coronavirus patients], which was not accepted in the long run. Instead, our university clinic received patients from France, for which President Emmanuel Macron thanked us in a written form several days ago," he said.

"We are ready to continue to help, if our clinics have possibilities for that. I have sent a corresponding proposal to our partner city Moscow," said, adding that no response has yet followed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,198,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 334,600 deaths have been reported.