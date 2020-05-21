Russia’s coronavirus situation begins to stabilize, says watchdog official

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus trends of the past eight days give reason to believe that the country has reached a virus plateau and the situation is stabilizing, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Deputy Director Alexander Gorelov told TASS.

"The past eight days saw neither a spike nor a sharp decline in cases. We can say that we have reached the so-called virus plateau and the situation is stabilizing," he pointed out. "Stability means there is hope that we are past the peak pressure point on medical facilities," Gorelov added.

He emphasized that according to the watchdog’s guidelines, a region needed about eight days to reach a certain landmark. Then the region’s governor and chief sanitary doctor can make a decision on entering the next phase of easing restrictions. May 12, when a non-working period came to an end in Russia, was a milestone date. However, if the situation changes in the next eight days, tougher restrictions will have to be restored.