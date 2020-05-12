Five journalists die in Russia after contracting coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Five journalists have died in Russia from coronavirus-related causes, while around 200 media professionals have fallen ill after contracting the virus, head of the Russian Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyov said Tuesday.

"We are all in a very difficult situation. Journalists even more so because they are on the frontlines of fighting the virus just like doctors. Unfortunately, there are losses already — reports were revealed recently <…> we have five [journalists who died] and 200 infected," Solovyov noted.

According to the latest statistics, over 4,269,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 287,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,534,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 232,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 43,512 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,116 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.