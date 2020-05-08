Italians grateful to Russia for assistance in combating coronavirus epidemic - ambassador

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Italians will always be grateful to Russia for its assistance in combating the coronavirus infection, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said in a message posted on the embassy’s website on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Terracciano, the embassy’s defense attache Alfonso Miro and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Kartapolov welcomed a plane with Russian medics who had completed their humanitarian mission in Italy returned to Moscow.

The Italian ambassador highly assessed the mission of Russian medics "who demonstrated a brilliant example of the highest degree of professionalism, the deepest personal involvement and self-sacrifice exposing themselves to risks at the most dangerous stage, working for the sake of, first of all, the elderly who are most vulnerable to this pandemic." "The Italian people has highly assessed these efforts and will always be grateful for them," he said, adding that the pandemic has revealed the necessity of international cooperation.

Apart from that, the Italian diplomat congratulated Russians on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism.