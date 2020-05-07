Russian SPARTA II freighter delivers 850 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Tartus

TARTUS /SYRIA/, May 7. Russian SPARTA II freighter delivered almost 850 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Tartus, says Major General Andrei Teryukhov, who is in charge of material and technical supplies of the Russian Armed Forces group in Syria.

"In all, 846 tonnes of food were delivered to the Syrian Arab Republic’s port of Tartus from the Russian Federation as humanitarian aid," Teryukhov said.

He added that, after unloading, the food would be distributed between convoys and sent to seven regional divisions of the Russian Reconciliation Center. Some humanitarian aid will be dispatched beyond the Euphrates, where it is especially needed.

The major general recalled that, since 2016, Russia had already conducted over 2,400 humanitarian actions and transported over 4,000 tonnes of food, bottled water and essential goods to Syria. Besides, Russia sent over 4,500 tonnes of construction materials and construction vehicles to Syria "within aid on rebuilding cities." Currently, ten Syrian provinces conduct repairs and rebuilding of 176 pre-schools and 225 schools.

Ali Yusef, deputy director of the Tartus port terminal, who controls the ship’s unloading, disclosed that 53 containers with rice, cereals, canned food, tea, and condensed milk had been unloaded already. "Over the last five years, Russia gave us a lot, we are very grateful for this humanitarian aid," he noted.